Ravens activate S Marcus Williams, place DB Daryl Worley to injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have activated safety Marcus Williams to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 14 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens have now officially activated RB JK Dobbins and S Marcus Williams from IR to the 53-man roster.



Two impact players back in the fold for a huge game against Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2022

Cornerback Daryl Worley has been placed on injured reserve making room for Williams on the active roster.

Baltimore will need all the help they can get, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday’s game against their arch rival.

Williams has been on I.R. since sustaining a dislocated wrist in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams, the Ravens big ticket acquisition this off-season, was leading the Ravens and second in the NFL with three interceptions before his injury.

Baltimore also activated running back J.K. Dobbins earlier today, who had an arthroscopic procedure to clean up scar tissue and increase mobility to the knee that sustained major ligament damage in the Ravens’ 2021 preseason finale. Dobbins scored two touchdowns across three games before sustaining an injury in Week 6 against the New York Giants. Dobbins is a much needed touchdown maker in goal-to-go situations, where Baltimore has struggled mightily over the past month. Dobbins has scored 10 touchdowns on 15 touches inside the opponent’s five yard line in his career.

Baltimore will hope both players can make an impact against Pittsburgh Sunday to prevent a would-be franchise record five game losing streak to their nemesis. Baltimore takes Pittsburgh on tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.