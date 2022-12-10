Ravens waive Mike Davis; activate J.K. Dobbins off injured reserve

Ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburg Steelers, it looks like the Ravens are making some moves to finalize the game day roster. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have waived running back Mike Davis and activated J.K. Dobbins off injured reserve.

Ravens are waiving veteran RB Mike Davis, paving the way for the team to activate RB J.K. Dobbins off injured reserve today, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022

Davis was signed back on May 10 as an insurance policy for Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins returning from injury. While he saw the field early on in the season, his role was limited. Then, his snap count diminished as Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake carved out roles and Edwards returned to play. It is likely some team will take a flier on him via the waiver wire.

As for Dobbins, he made his initial return in Week 3 following his ACL injury in 2021. Unfortunately, his return didn’t go as planned. Dobbins quickly went back to IR following a cleanup surgery on his knee after the Ravens’ Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Dobbins will now make another attempt in his return to the field, with his role likely to be limited these next couple of weeks. Hopefully, though, he can bring some much-needed juice back to the Ravens’ run game.