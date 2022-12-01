Ravens practice updates 12/1: Marlon Humphrey returns, Tylan Wallace leaves early

UPDATE: The Ravens and Broncos injury report for Thursday has been released.

#Ravens and #Broncos injury report



L. Jackson full participant

B. Cleveland dealing with illness. Third OLineman and fourth Raven dealing with illness this week.

Humphrey from DNP to limited.

Peters 2nd-straight rest day. No injury designation.

TE I. Likely full participation. pic.twitter.com/pxatiXVzNx — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) December 1, 2022

On a cold, windy practice field in Owings Mills, Maryland, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) returned to practice.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who missed yesterday’s practice with an ankle injury, was on the field during the media available portion running individual drills pic.twitter.com/nZ5FXZ2nj4 — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) December 1, 2022

On Wednesday, Humphrey did not participate in practice and Jackson exited early with trainers for his quad. Jackson returned to practice after 15 minutes of individual drills and was working with the offense during the media available portion.

Also returning to practice today was offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who missed Wednesday with an illness designation.

Six Ravens were not practicing today during the media available portion of practice.

TE Nick Boyle (illness)

OL Daniel Faalele (illness)

OL Ben Cleveland

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

CB Marcus Peters

WR Tylan Wallace

If Peters doesn’t participate, this will be his second-straight practice absence. He did not participate yesterday with a rest designation.

Originally, Wallace was participating in individual drills but exited due to a lower body issue.

With Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh not scheduled to speak with reporters today, all updates will likely come from when the team releases the injury report.