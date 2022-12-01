 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens practice updates 12/1: Marlon Humphrey returns, Tylan Wallace leaves early

Updates from media available practice

By Kyle P Barber Updated
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

UPDATE: The Ravens and Broncos injury report for Thursday has been released.

On a cold, windy practice field in Owings Mills, Maryland, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) returned to practice.

On Wednesday, Humphrey did not participate in practice and Jackson exited early with trainers for his quad. Jackson returned to practice after 15 minutes of individual drills and was working with the offense during the media available portion.

Also returning to practice today was offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who missed Wednesday with an illness designation.

Six Ravens were not practicing today during the media available portion of practice.

  • TE Nick Boyle (illness)
  • OL Daniel Faalele (illness)
  • OL Ben Cleveland
  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips
  • CB Marcus Peters
  • WR Tylan Wallace

If Peters doesn’t participate, this will be his second-straight practice absence. He did not participate yesterday with a rest designation.

Originally, Wallace was participating in individual drills but exited due to a lower body issue.

With Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh not scheduled to speak with reporters today, all updates will likely come from when the team releases the injury report.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...