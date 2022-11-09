Ravens Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

Baltimore notched their third consecutive win in Week 9. The Ravens quieted the New Orleans crowd with a suffocating defensive performance and ball-control rushing attack in route to a 27-13 victory.

Franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley was joined by Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum and Kevin Zeitler for all 68 offensive plays. Right tackle Morgan Moses was relieved by Patrick Mekari for one snap. The offensive line has gelled in recent weeks and paved the way for 188 rushing yards against the Saints.

Kenyan Drake displayed the replaceability of the running back position with 109 scrimmage yards and two scores on 46 snaps (68%). Justice Hill did not find much rushing room during his 17 snap (25%) opportunity and Mike Davis completed the committee with three snaps.

With Mark Andrews sidelined, Isaiah Likely served as the top tight end, playing 52 snaps (76%) and scoring a touchdown on five targets. Fullback Patrick Ricard was involved in 46 plays (68%) and Josh Oliver contributed a 19-yard reception on 44 snaps (65%). Blocking tight end Nick Boyle saw an uptick to 16 snaps (24%).

It was a quiet evening for Baltimore’s receivers. Devin Duvernay led the way with 50 snaps (74%) but managed just five yards. Demarcus Robinson saw 34 snaps (50%), and James Proche made two catches for 22 yards on 17 snaps (25%). DeSean Jackson had a 16 yard reception before a hamstring injury ended his debut after 11 snaps and practice squad elevation Binjimen Victor had four target-less snaps.

The starting safety tandem of Chuck Clark and Geno Stone played all 51 defensive snaps. They were joined by Kyle Hamilton for 38 snaps (75%). The rookie made five tackles in his most extensive action of the season.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded a sack and pass breakup while playing all 51 snaps, he has regained his All-Pro form this season. Marcus Peters played all but one defensive snap. Brandon Stephens was the next corner up with 16 snaps (31%) and Pepe Williams followed with seven snaps against the Saints shorthanded receiving corps.

Patrick Queen led the linebackers with 49 snaps (96%) and five solo tackles, New addition Roquan Smith was limited to 39 snaps (76%) in his Ravens debut. Malik Harrison logged seven snaps and made two tackles.

Making his season debut, Tyus Bowser posted a quarterback hit while leading the edge defenders with 34 snaps (67%). Justin Houston had another outstanding performance with 2.5 sacks and an interception during 33 snaps (65%). Odafe Oweh made a tackle for loss on 29 snaps (57%) while Jason Pierre-Paul saw just seven uneventful snaps due to a minor ankle injury.

Calais Campbell anchored the defensive line with 32 snaps (63%) and made an impact with a pass deflection and pair of quarterback hits. Justin Madubuike also deflected a pass during his 23 snap (45%) outing. Broderick Washington, Travis Jones and Brent Urban contributed 16, 15 and 13 snaps, respectively.

With a 6-3 record, Baltimore has established their place among the best teams in the conference this season. Heading into their bye week, the Ravens hope to continue assimilating recent acquisitions and players returning from injury into their system.