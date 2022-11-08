Ravens News 11/8: Promising Trends and more

Baltimore’s offense is finding its groove. The Ravens needed just one drive to work out the kinks before launching one of their most impressive, methodical scoring campaigns of the season. It began on Baltimore’s second possession, in which the Ravens covered 76 yards in 11 plays, gaining five first downs and converting three third-down attempts. A statement of a drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, setting the tone for another productive night. Four of Baltimore’s five scoring drives required at least eight plays, and the only quick-strike possession came after a takeaway that put the Ravens on New Orleans’ 17-yard line. The style in which the Ravens scored was perhaps the most impressive part of it all. Jackson connected with 10 different targets on a night in which he didn’t have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman at his disposal. Add in Kenyan Drake’s 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts, plus Jackson’s 11 carries for 82 yards, and you have a well-balanced offense that can attack from any angle. It gave the Saints fits and ultimately propelled the Ravens to an emphatic win on national television. Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Houston finished with five quarterback pressures and 2.5 sacks on 22 pass rushes, tying for the third-most in a game for Houston since 2021.

Baltimore Ravens win third straight, shut down New Orleans Saints - Hensley & Terrell

Promising trend: The Ravens continue to be one of the fastest-starting teams in the NFL. Baltimore became the first team to lead by double digits at any point in each of its first nine games of a season since the 2011 Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The Ravens are just the third team to do so in the past 20 years, joining the 2009 New Orleans Saints and 2011 Packers — both of whom started 9-0. This just shows how close the Ravens were to a perfect start if they hadn’t had three fourth-quarter meltdowns. Silver lining: Jackson was spreading the ball around. Without his top two targets — Andrews and Bateman — Jackson became more unpredictable in distributing the ball. He hit eight different players on his first eight passes and finished with throws to 10 players, tying a career high. Andrews and Bateman accounted for 39% of the Ravens’ receptions in the first eight games, and while Baltimore is more dangerous with them, the Ravens appeared to be more balanced without them.

Ravens A- The Ravens offense gets all the headlines, but you might want to start playing attention to the defense. In its first game with Roquan Smith, the Ravens defense absolutely smothered the Saints. Justin Houston racked up 2.5 sacks while leading a Ravens pass-rush that tallied four on the night. The Ravens (6-3) were especially good in the red zone (the Saints managed two field goals on as many trips) and on third down, with the Saints only converting 3 of 11 attempts in the game. Offensively, the Ravens weren’t flashy, but they were able to run the ball at will on a night where both Kenyan Drake (93 yards, two touchdowns) and Lamar Jackson (82 yards) both topped 80 yards rushing. The offense wasn’t perfect and the Ravens still won by two touchdowns, which tells you how good this team can be going forward. They’re already at the top of the AFC North, and now, this team feels like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.