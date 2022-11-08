Ravens vs. Saints final: Staff Reactions to Ravens’ 27-13 victory

The Ravens, for the third-straight week, come away with a well-earned victory and enter their bye week 6-3 after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 27-13.

This is a game where you can nitpick the details, but the bigger picture shows a team swelling like a wave about to crash upon those unfortunate enough in its path.

The offense, even with Lamar Jackson completing only two passes in the second half, found undeniable rhythm for the second-straight week. Bully-ball is working in Baltimore and not just on offense.

This may have been one of the most complete games for both Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. Both called great games with few things to critique. A lot of good calls and players simply executing.

There’s a sense of settling in for this team that shows they’re ready to go on a run. You could say the Ravens didn’t need this win, with it being against an NFC foe and without Mark Andrews, but now the Ravens join four other teams in the conference with six wins (Bills, Chiefs, Jets, Dolphins). Get ready for an exciting second half schedule, Ravens fans. — Kyle Barber

The Ravens defense set the tone early on Monday night and were outstanding beyond a rookie mistake from Chuck Clark. Behind stout blocking, Lamar Jackson orchestrated an offense that was efficient overall against a rugged Saints front.

The Ravens head into their bye week as one of the elite teams in the NFL. Odds are against a deep postseason run with the club’s old-fashioned rushing offense and defense stylistic identity.

Nonetheless, Baltimore has no other choice but to proceed with the healthy weaponry on their roster post trade deadline. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens can reverse the league trends in January. — Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens enter their bye on a three-game winning streak after a comfortable victory over the Saints. It wasn’t always pretty, but Baltimore was in control of the game for the better part of 60 minutes on Monday night. The defense continues to improve every week as they get healthier. The offense has some stuff to clean up over the bye, but the arrow is firmly pointing up for this team as they face a seemingly soft schedule going forward. — Dustin Cox