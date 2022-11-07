Ravens vs. Saints inactives: Gus Edwards OUT; Tyus Bowser, DeSean Jackson ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints inactives lists have been released. For the Ravens, they’ll be without running back Gus Edwards, who was listed doubtful after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury.

Ravens inactives

RB Gus Edwards

WR Tylan Wallace

ILB Josh Bynes

OL Ben Cleveland

TE Mark Andrews

OLB David Ojabo

Many were hopeful for Ojabo to play this week but it sounded more like he needs to continue progressing as he only began full participation in practice this week. With two weeks until the Ravens next game, he may debut right after the bye week.

With the inactives list released, we also get to know who will be active for tonight’s game, which includes.

WR DeSean Jackson (Ravens debut)

ILB Roquan Smith (Ravens debut)

OLB Tyus Bowser (season debut)

WR Binjimen Victor (NFL debut)

Saints inactives

RB Mark Ingram II

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Marshon Lattimore

OL Wyatt Davis

TE Nick Vannett

The Ravens being without their top targets on offense will be mitigated if only slightly by the Saints missing Lattimore. They’ll also be without wide receiver Michael Thomas who was put on injured reserve due to season-ending toe surgery.