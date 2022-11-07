Ravens vs. Saints MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The final matchup of Week 9 is underway as the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are in New Orleans facing off against the Saints (3-5). Both teams are coming off solid wins as the Ravens imposed their will over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of their matchup while the Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders in a decisive 24-0.

The Ravens enter this game down numerous players as wide receiver Rashod Bateman was placed on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc injury on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens also announced tight end Mark Andrews would not travel with the team to New Orleans and will miss the game due to a shoulder injury. Running back Gus Edwards is also doubtful for Monday after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is questionable after what is suspected to be a groin injury he suffered during Friday’s practice.

For the Saints, they enter without wide receiver Michael Thomas who will undergo season-ending toe surgery. They also have ruled out linebacker Chase Hansen and running back Mark Ingram to knee injuries.

Of course, what would be tonight without continuing the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em?

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 81-52 Dustin Cox, Vasilis Lericos, Frank Platko: 80-54 Spencer Schultz: 79-55

Beatdown readers are once again climbing upward after a dominating 9-3 performance prior to tonight.

Beatdown Readers: 64-55

Tonight is not a consensus pick as Vasilis is lone-wolfing the Saints to defeat the Ravens and put an end to their two-game win streak.

