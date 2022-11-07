Ravens elevate wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Binjimen Victor

The Baltimore Ravens elevated wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Binjimen Victor. This will be Jackson’s debut for the Ravens after spending the past few weeks on the practice squad.

This news comes on the heels of wide receiver Rashod Bateman being lost for the season with a Lisfranc foot injury alongside tight end Mark Andrews being ruled out for Monday night’s affair after not traveling with the team to New Orleans as they take on the Saints.

Jackson, 35, played 16 games in the NFL. He began on the Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Las Angeles Rams. He finished with 20 receptions for 454 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jackson has made a significant name for himself with big-play ability and the Saints have struggled to keep plays in front of them in a few of their losses. The Ravens will look for some of that classic D-Jax magic as they hope to extend their winning streak to three as they close out the first half of their season and enjoy a well-earned bye week.