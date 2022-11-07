How to watch Ravens vs. Saints in Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the Superdome as they take on the New Orleans Saints. This primetime affair will feature new faces for the Ravens after they acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith prior to the NFL trade deadline. Along with Smith, a pair of other linebackers may make their debut as Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo were not given a designation on the injury report on Saturday.

Baltimore Ravens (5-3) @ New Orleans Saints (3-5)

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisians

Broadcast

Channel: WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); Nationsal TV - ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Radio

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Local Announcers: Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

National Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)

National Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

ODDS: Ravens -1.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -2125/Saints +105

