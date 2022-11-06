 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 9: Jam-packed competition

Two picks separate first from sixth

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

We’re back with Sunday’s action here in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Pick ‘Em continues and the lead has dwindled greatly.

Current Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 74-48
  2. Frank Platko: 73-50
  3. Spencer Schultz: 73-49
  4. Dustin Cox, Vasilis Lericos, Jake Louque: 72-51

It’s an ever-closer contest where a bad week could see any player fall to last place in a hurry.

Bringing up the rear are the readers of Baltimore Beatdown, who have miraculously come back from a sub .300 record to a inching ever closer to the pack.

Beatdown Readers: 56-52

All players enter 1-0 as the Philadelphia Eagles made light work of the Houston Texans on Thursday night football. However, the Beatdown readers were close to a tie or picking the Texans.

Consensus Picks

Buffalo Bills > New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals > Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins > Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings > Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs > Tennessee Titans

Lone Wolf Selections

I, Kyle Barber, will once more foolishly believe in the Detroit Lions to get it done. This time, against the Green Bay Packers.

Jake Louque is putting his faith in the Indianapolis Colts to defeat the New England Patriots.

Spencer Schultz is going with the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Dustin Cox isn’t quitting on Tom Brady as he takes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 55%
    Chargers
    (5 votes)
  • 44%
    Falcons
    (4 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 40%
    Panthers
    (4 votes)
  • 60%
    Bengals
    (6 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win

view results
  • 90%
    Dolphins
    (10 votes)
  • 9%
    Bears
    (1 vote)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Packers
    (6 votes)
  • 40%
    Lions
    (4 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 10%
    Colts
    (1 vote)
  • 90%
    Patriots
    (9 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 90%
    Bills
    (10 votes)
  • 9%
    Jets
    (1 vote)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 90%
    Vikings
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    Commanders
    (1 vote)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 30%
    Raiders
    (3 votes)
  • 70%
    Jaguars
    (7 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 70%
    Seahawks
    (7 votes)
  • 30%
    Cardinals
    (3 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 50%
    Rams
    (5 votes)
  • 50%
    Buccaneers
    (5 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 10%
    Titans
    (1 vote)
  • 90%
    Chiefs
    (9 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

