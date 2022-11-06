Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 9: Jam-packed competition

We’re back with Sunday’s action here in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Pick ‘Em continues and the lead has dwindled greatly.

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 74-48 Frank Platko: 73-50 Spencer Schultz: 73-49 Dustin Cox, Vasilis Lericos, Jake Louque: 72-51

It’s an ever-closer contest where a bad week could see any player fall to last place in a hurry.

Bringing up the rear are the readers of Baltimore Beatdown, who have miraculously come back from a sub .300 record to a inching ever closer to the pack.

Beatdown Readers: 56-52

All players enter 1-0 as the Philadelphia Eagles made light work of the Houston Texans on Thursday night football. However, the Beatdown readers were close to a tie or picking the Texans.

Consensus Picks

Buffalo Bills > New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals > Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins > Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings > Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs > Tennessee Titans

Lone Wolf Selections

I, Kyle Barber, will once more foolishly believe in the Detroit Lions to get it done. This time, against the Green Bay Packers.

Jake Louque is putting his faith in the Indianapolis Colts to defeat the New England Patriots.

Spencer Schultz is going with the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Dustin Cox isn’t quitting on Tom Brady as he takes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Poll Who will win? Chargers

Falcons vote view results 55% Chargers (5 votes)

44% Falcons (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Panthers

Bengals vote view results 40% Panthers (4 votes)

60% Bengals (6 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win Dolphins

Bears vote view results 90% Dolphins (10 votes)

9% Bears (1 vote) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Packers

Lions vote view results 60% Packers (6 votes)

40% Lions (4 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Colts

Patriots vote view results 10% Colts (1 vote)

90% Patriots (9 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Bills

Jets vote view results 90% Bills (10 votes)

9% Jets (1 vote) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Vikings

Commanders vote view results 90% Vikings (9 votes)

10% Commanders (1 vote) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Raiders

Jaguars vote view results 30% Raiders (3 votes)

70% Jaguars (7 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Seahawks

Cardinals vote view results 70% Seahawks (7 votes)

30% Cardinals (3 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Rams

Buccaneers vote view results 50% Rams (5 votes)

50% Buccaneers (5 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now