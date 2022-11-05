Ravens vs. Saints Week 9 injury report: Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews doubtful

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints injury report and game status has been released. As of now, the Ravens have ruled out only wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who will undergo season-ending surgery for a Lisfranc fracture.

As for the others, running back Gus Edwards and tight end Mark Andrews were labeled doubtful. Both were not participants in practice all week and did not finish last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A growing concern for Monday is wide receiver Demarcus Robinson’s status. He was limited on Friday with a groin injury and did not participate in practice on Saturday. Head Coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to disclose his status.

“You’re probably getting the sense I’m not going to give you any injury information today, because it’s not in our best interest as I see it right now,” Harbaugh said. “Or, I don’t remember; one of the two.”

On Saturday, two other players did not fully practice as outside linebacker Malik Harrison and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari both were limited with a foot and back injuries, respectively.

In positive news, both outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo did not receive a designation and are possible to play on Monday. However, upon talking to both this week it sounds as if Bowser is far closer than Ojabo.

“If you see 54 on the field, you’ll know,” Bowser said on Saturday.

“We’re getting there. [Wednesday] was my first full practice and I feel good,” Ojabo said. “I already know the playbook. Just a matter of getting my confidence back, getting my footing back.”

As for the New Orleans Saints, the team ruled out three players.

LB Chase Hansen

RB Mark Ingram

CB Marshon Lattimore

The team will also be without wide receiver Michael Thomas for the rest of the season as he will undergo toe surgery.