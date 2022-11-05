Previewing the Ravens vs. Saints Week 9 showdown

A sizable opportunity lies ahead for the Baltimore Ravens as they attempt to win three straight games and coast into their bye week on a high against the New Orleans Saints. For the second-straight week, the Ravens are playing in primetime as they’ll be duking it out on Monday Night football.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 5-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-5

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -2.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Ravens -130 / Saints +110

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 3-2

Buccaneers: 2-3

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 5-2

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

Injuries are disappointingly the name of the game for the Ravens as Head Coach John Harbaugh announced wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery for a Lisfranc fracture. While Bateman is the only player ruled out for Sunday’s contest, there are more who are up-in-the-air to play on Sunday, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards. However, when all three missed the second half of last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the offense flourished, scoring touchdowns on three-straight possessions and scoring a field goal on the fourth drive. During that time, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was heavily utilized, but he was limited on Friday with a groin injury and absent on Saturday.

The linebacker unit for the Ravens gained multiple players as they acquired Roquan Smith shortly before the NFL trade deadline to shore up their inside unit. They also regained outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, though it sounds as if we’ll only see Bowser on this week. Ojabo said this Wednesday was the first time he fully practiced. Bowser wouldn’t state he’d be playing this week though there is expectation of him on the field this Monday.

“If you see 54 out there, you’ll know,” Bowser said.