UAB to name former Raven Trent Dilfer head coach

UAB has named Trent Dilfer, the Ravens starting QB when they won Super Bowl XXXV, their next head coach.

‼️



Trent Dilfer has officially been named the seventh head coach in program history.



: https://t.co/Y2BZ8LcOyw#WinAsOne | @DilfersDimes pic.twitter.com/xZBOJ6spaX — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 30, 2022

Dilfer, who helped the Ravens win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, became head football coach at Lipcomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee in 2019. Dilfer led Lipscomb to back-to-back state championship appearances surmounting in a 13-1 season in 2021, where the Mustangs defeated Christ Presbyterian Academy 27-0 in the Divison II Class AA State Championship game.

Dilfer started only 12 games in Baltimore, going 12-1, after taking over for incumbent starter Tony Banks mid-way through the season. Dilfer only started 29 games throughout the remainder of his career, which capped off one of the most interesting stories in Super Bowl history. Dilfer joined ESPN’s NFL broadcasting crew in 2008 and remainder there until 2017.

Dilfer will be the seventh head football coach in UAB’s history, taking over for Bryant Vincent after only one year. Bryant led UAB to a 6-6 record and UAB is slated to face Miami (OH) in the HomeTown Lenders Bahama Bowl on December 16th.