Report: Ravens OC Greg Roman has ‘talked with’ Stanford about coaching vacancy

According to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, Stanford “has talked with Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman about its coaching vacancy.”

Roman was on The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s short list of possible candidates to replace Head Coach David Shaw, who has stepped down from his role with the Stanford Cardinal.

“Roman only spent two seasons with the Cardinal but was a big part of Harbaugh elevating that program into a power,” Feldman wrote. “The 50-year-old from New Jersey went with Harbaugh to the NFL, where they turned the San Francisco 49ers around and made it to the Super Bowl. The idea of Roman, with perhaps Vic Fangio coming back too as his defensive coordinator, might sound really good to old Stanford folks. Roman knows what it took and takes to get Stanford going, but does he want to be a college coach again?”

In similar fashion to last year’s departure of Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, this could be another mutual parting of ways where both sides feel they’ve maxed out their respective efforts.