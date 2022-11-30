Ravens practice updates 11/30: 3 players return to practice, WR Shemar Bridges signed to PS

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens saw numerous players return to practice, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and running back J.K. Dobbins.

S Kyle Hamilton has returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/265vUMjbx9 — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 30, 2022

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has returned to practice pic.twitter.com/5TIEQSEmIQ — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 30, 2022

Stanley exited practice before the end of media viewing, only getting in some light work. Dobbins and Hamilton remained on the field as media exited.

Along with the three returning players from injury came wide receiver Shemar Bridges.

Wide receiver Shemar Bridges is practicing pic.twitter.com/x5nST133H4 — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 30, 2022

Bridges was a preseason darling who stood out during the Ravens preseason exhibition against the Tennessee Titans, scoring a 14-yard fade-route touchdown. During final cuts to the 53-man roster, Bridges was waived with an injury settlement. It appears he’s healthy and back with the Ravens.

For all the additions, the Ravens had some absences in practice today.

TE N. Boyle*

OL P. Mekari

OL D. Faalele

OLB J. Houston*

CB M. Peters*

CB M. Humphrey*

DE C. Campbell*

* Possible vet days

We’ll know more regarding the absences once the injury report is released by the Ravens around 4 p.m. ish.