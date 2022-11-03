Eagles vs. Texans TNF: Open Thread, Picks

Thursday Night football kicks off Week 9 as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Houston Texans. The Eagles hope to continue their undefeated success as they enter as the lone undefeated squad in the NFL. On the other end, the Houston Texans would love nothing more than to spoil the Eagles’ night and win their second game of the season.

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Eagles -14

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -700 / Texans +510

Pick Standings

Kyle Barber: 73-48 Frank Platko: 72-50 Spencer Schultz: 72-49

Last week ended on a sour note as the consensus pick Cincinnati Bengals let down the entire site in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, the Beatdown readers voted for the Browns. I think I miss-scheduled the poll...

Beatdown Readers: 66-56

Picks

Well, does anybody here believe in the Texans? The Beatdown crew are all sticking with Philly.