Rashod Bateman out for season; undergoes Lisfranc surgery

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh opened up his post-practice presser by announcing wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery.

Coach Harbaugh announces Rashod Bateman will have surgery: pic.twitter.com/JixEi8Sib5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2022

This is a significant loss for the Ravens as Bateman was the de-facto No. 1 wide receiver and was expected to take a significant step up this season after the team traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the offseason.

This is bad news for a team that was seemingly all-in on a major playoff run just a couple days ago when they traded for linebacker Roquan Smith, and sent both second- and fifth-round picks to do it. With the trade deadline now in the past, the options for the Ravens remain limited.

With Bateman out, the Ravens will look for wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and James Proche II to step up and seize the opportunity before them.

Rashod Bateman shared his feelings on Instagram shortly after the news was made public.