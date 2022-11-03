Ravens News 11/3: Midway Grades and more

“Life happens at times. I got traded, so initially I was shocked,” Smith said. “But I’m excited to be here. [It’s] a good group of guys, guys that are contending for a title, and that’s what I’m in the game to play for.” “I know they’re trying to get over the hump and win the big game,” Smith said. “So, I feel like I can be one of the guys that can help with that, so I’m excited to be able to give everything I have to make that happen.” “My main focus right now is learning the playbook, getting a great relationship with the guys and then going from there,” said Smith, who expects to make an impact in his debut against the Saints. “I don’t feel like it’s an all-out cram session because I feel like I have a nice understanding of everything that we’re doing here on defense. That’s part of being a pro, and those guys in the locker room are getting me right, as well as the coaching staff helping me out big time. So, I feel very comfortable with where I’m at right now, and by Monday, I know I’m going to feel even better. So, I’m excited.”

Baltimore Ravens Record: 5-3 Grade: B The Ravens are a very good football team that has three losses — all after blowing double-digit leads. Lamar Jackson hasn’t played well over the last four weeks, yet the Ravens are 3-1 during that stretch. Take away the two weeks against the Dolphins and Patriots, and the Ravens are allowing just 320 yards per game — that’s a top-10 defense (that just added Roquan Smith). Jackson will get going again and the Ravens will eventually get J.K. Dobbins back for the stretch run. They still need an upgrade at wide receiver, but maybe DeSean Jackson will be that player who can make the offense more explosive.

The Ravens (5-3), enjoying their first winning streak of the season, are favored by three points over the Saints, who blanked the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0, on Sunday. New Orleans is 3-5 overall and 2-3 since quarterback Andy Dalton took over for the banged-up Jameis Winston in Week 4. The Ravens are 3-1 on the road this season, including a 27-22 win Thursday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re also 3-1 against the spread away from Baltimore, with the exception being their 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. New Orleans is 2-3 overall at the Caesars Superdome and 3-2 against the spread. Both teams could be missing star players. Saints starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been sidelined for over a month by foot and ankle injuries, respectively, while starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) hasn’t played since Week 5. Ravens starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will miss several weeks, and the availability of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and starting running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is unknown.

Starting off on the Saints’ side, their passing game has been pretty far above average so far this season in most passing metrics. They rank 7th in passing yards (2121), 6th in passing touchdowns (14), 11th in passing yards per attempt (7.5), 15th in completion percentage (64.8%), 8th in passing first downs (96), and have only allowed the 9th least sacks on the season (15). They are tied for the 3rd most interceptions thrown on the season however after Andy Dalton threw 3 last week, with 9 on the season so far. Overall though, Dalton has been effective as the quarterback and aside from that one game has been safe with the ball. In terms of what we should expect, you should see either some really extensive protective play calling where Dalton is giving the ball off to Alvin Kamara all game, or the normal system of play calling which may end up like the Cardinals game. Getting Kamara and Taysom Hill involved makes this offense go from below average to really strong, and this will need to be discussed in the locker-room before the game. Also, if Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry return, that completely changes the outlook of this game, as you have two strong short to intermediate route runners, which would allow Chris Olave to get more open than just Olave and the remaining receiver core.