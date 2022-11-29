Former Ravens DT Brandon Williams signs with Chiefs practice squad

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle has joined the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad “with the idea of going to the active roster.”
Williams became a free agent this offseason, after his one-year contract with the Ravens expired. Williams, 33, was originally drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, No. 94 overall. He played nine seasons for the franchise and was a dominant run-defender.
It appears the Chiefs are nabbing an in-shape Williams, as his social media lately is about his recent workouts.
I didn't realize how much of a #Problem I was until I took off the helmet....... #NotNormal #RatherUnique #YetWorkToBeDone #HeAintThroughWithMeYet pic.twitter.com/WpulXRjCVO— Brandon Williams (@BrandonW_66) November 23, 2022
Big Dawg Mentality!!!! #FSU4EVA #WhoHimIs #LetsHunt pic.twitter.com/TwwpWHWxiR— Brandon Williams (@BrandonW_66) November 27, 2022
Welcome to Jurassic Park!!!! #RawR #GodsPath pic.twitter.com/CDUJgieAKA— Brandon Williams (@BrandonW_66) November 28, 2022
If reports from Schefter are true that he expects to join the active roster, it makes a good pairing. According to football outsiders, the Chiefs are just below average as a run defense, ranked No. 18 in DVOA. With Williams on the interior, they may not be getting much in terms of pass rush, but they’ll certainly get a defender who can take on double teams and free up fellow defensive linemen and edge rushers beside him.
Loading comments...