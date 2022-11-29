Ravens News 11/29: Playoff Concerns and more

Twelve Ravens Thoughts following Week 12 loss at Jacksonville - Luke Jones

The bye week is supposed to rejuvenate and provide the opportunity to clean up your deficiencies, but the Ravens were flat in an uninspiring home win over Carolina and sprung leaks in every phase of the game on Sunday. That doesn’t reflect particularly well on anyone. Many try to continue arguing Baltimore can win in January with a great running game and defense to control time of possession. Through three quarters, the Ravens played very well defensively and had the ball 11 more minutes than Jacksonville. That meant nothing in the final period. Credit Josh Oliver for stepping up to catch a career-high four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against his old team. Some have fairly argued that he could have gone down at the 1-yard line to drain more clock, but that’s a coaching call. Lamar Jackson’s 7.9 yards per pass attempt was his second-best mark of the season, but the Ravens targeting Patrick Ricard on second-and-14 and then third-and-10 on their final drive of the first half said plenty about the state of this passing game, especially against a poor defense.

Defensive Notes vs Jaguars Week 12 2022

Marlon Humphrey Humphrey was not often targeted as Lawrence chose instead to go after Peters and Stephens in addition to the WR screens. Marlon was injured on the dropped INT by Stone (Q4, 8:53). The Jaguars converted 4th/8 on the next play en route to the TD that cut the lead to 19-17. He returned on the next drive. Calais Campbell Lawrence and Pederson schemed to get the ball out quickly in part due to the impact of Campbell. When afforded time to mount a pass rush, Campbell was the most effective Ravens pass rusher. Tyus Bowser It was a balanced and positive outing for Tyus who set the edge well versus Cam Robinson, forced a fumble on a cleanup sack, and was not targeted in coverage. As with Stone and Houston, his day would have been much improved had he converted a game-sealing turnover.

BALTIMORE RAVENS One up: QB Lamar Jackson Key grade: 89.6 passing grade Jackson went just 16-of-32 passing, but Ravens receivers dropped five passes. He made three big-time throws, didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays and carried the ball 14 times for 89 yards, with 61 coming after contact. One down: RB Kenyan Drake Key grade: 48.6 offensive grade Drake carried the ball twice for just two yards, dropped a pass and allowed a hurry in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

The 7-4 Baltimore Ravens climbed from fourth to second overall in the pre-Monday Night Football DVOA rankings despite their 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens outperformed the Jaguars on Sunday, running more plays (68 to 61), averaging more net yards per play (6.1 to 5.4) and accumulating more net total yards (415 to 332). They led most of the afternoon. The Jaguars won thanks to a handful of high-leverage plays, including a pair of late-game fourth-down conversions. When a team forces a fumble and places its opponent in a third-and-21, no-timeouts-left situation while leading by seven points with 1:59 to play, it usually wins. That’s just what the Ravens did against the Jaguars. And Sunday’s Ravens loss mirrored their early-season losses to the Dolphins and Giants: they held two-score leads in the fourth quarter against all three opponents, only to lose in the last moments in unlikely ways.