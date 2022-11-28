Ravens injury updates: RB J.K. Dobbins to return to practice this week

On Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced running back J.K. Dobbins will return to practice.

“[Dobbins] will practice this week to some degree,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not sure what exactly they’ll let him do, so we’ll see.”

Dobbins was placed on injured reserve back on October 22 as he required a knee scope for a scar tissue issue, according to Harbaugh.

“As he was going, he had a range of motion issue with scar tissue. So, we’re working him through,” Harbaugh said back in October. “This particular surgery kind of got into the conversation about three weeks ago. I think it’s the same one that [New York Giants RB] Saquon Barkley might have had – I’m just speculating on that – and get the full range back in four to five weeks, something like that, six weeks, something like that... He wanted to do it; he didn’t want to go the slow road. If it doesn’t work 100%, then he’s kind of on the slow road again.”

In 2022, Dobbins has 35 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, while adding six receptions for 39 yards and a receiving touchdown.