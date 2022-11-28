What are the odds? Ravens are more than TD favorites over Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) enter Week 13 a bit bruised after suffering a 28-27 defeat in Jacksonville to the Jaguars. But according to DraftKings sportsbook, they are big-time favorites over the Denver Broncos (3-8).

Odds

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Over/Under: 40

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

Even with the Broncos dealing with a myriad of issues, the line for this game seems a bit shocking. The Ravens have struggled to move the football in recent weeks and for all the flak the Broncos have taken regarding their offense, the defense has given them a fighting chance.

It’s going to be another case of the Ravens competing with an arguably inferior opponent that they’re more than capable of defeating and putting points on, or gaining favorable field position, but will they?

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.