Staff Reactions to Ravens 28-27 loss to the Jaguars

The Ravens head back to M&T Bank Stadium after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 on a game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion from Trevor Lawrence and company. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown gang.

This felt due. After four straight wins, a road game in Jacksonville against a fully healthy, coming-off-the-bye Jaguars squad had the makings of a loss. It began with the usual suspects. Some drops, an overthrow here and there, and struggles in the red zone with play-clock issues to boot.

Yes, the defense should’ve stopped the Jaguars in the end. They allowed 18-points in the fourth quarter, but the Gus Edwards fumble gifted three. In a one-point game, seeing 12 points not on the board due to kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns burns you.

This offense is stalling too frequently and it feels like they need to be perfect to move the chains. The margin of error feels so slim, whereas you saw three times the Ravens get a sack on Trevor Lawrence and it was erased a play later with a downfield throw. — Kyle Barber

The Ravens’ four-game winning streak ends with a whimper in a game that featured much of the same issues that have kept this team from feeling like a true contender this season. Offensive woes continue — particularly, scoring touchdowns in the redzone and a seemingly never-ending battle with the play clock. The lack of quality offensive weapons is evident without wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the field and quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to miss crucial passes while also dealing with drops from his receivers that could completely change the tune of the game. Something has to change offensively if this team wants to avoid being a first-round exit in the playoffs.

The defense was dominant for much of the game until it mattered the most in the fourth quarter. Following cornerback Marlon Humphrey leaving the field with an injury, Baltimore’s defense was unable to stop quarterback Trevor Lawrence through the air. With so much invested on the defensive side of the ball, it is frustrating to see yet another fourth-quarter meltdown. It may be time to fully accept that this is not a championship caliber team in it’s current state. Nevertheless, the Ravens should make the playoffs and have a good shot at winning the division still considering their remaining schedule, but as today showed against a 3-7 team, no game can be taken lightly in the NFL. — Dustin Cox