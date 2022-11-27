A heartbreaking loss for the Baltimore Ravens ends with the Jacksonville Jaguars on top, 28-27. Here are the winners and losers for Sunday’s matchup.

Winners

TE Josh Oliver — Scoring the (then) go-ahead touchdown was an excellent play by Oliver. Sadly, it didn’t hold.

WR DeSean Jackson — Every year, this man goes onto a football team and proceeds to catch a field-flipping bomb. It’s unreal.

K Justin Tucker — Nobody can fault a kicker, even Tucker, for not hitting a 67-yard field goal. He had it on the line, just didn’t have the distance and I’m not sure any NFL kicker does have it.

DE Calais Campbell — He helped to shut down the inside and notched sack No. 99.

DT Broderick Washington — On the other end of the spectrum, Washington got his second career sack and looked strong on the inside.

OLB Tyus Bowser — Bowser’s been showing strides each week in his return from the torn Achilles and him delivering a booming sack that dislodged the football from Lawrence that was recovered by Marcus Peters.

Losers*

*This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best players and should be taken lightly.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman — The red zone struggles and the play clock being such a continued problem is hurting the offense. Three times, the offense stalled in the red zone and kicked field goals in what ultimately became a 1-point loss. Prior to the game, the Ravens were ranked No. 20 for scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Now, whether these failures are due to Roman or not is not the question. It’s that the buck does stop with him and Head Coach John Harbaugh, and over the past two weeks against arguably weaker competition the offense has failed to deliver.

QB Lamar Jackson — It’s been a struggle for the franchise quarterback lately with deep throws. Yes, he connected with DeSean Jackson and that was a brilliant play. He also overthrew Demarcus Robinson and has struggled to connect deep this season since the loss of wide receiver Rashod Bateman. It’s also unclear on what Jackson’s doing on quarterback sneaks, where he stutters before trying to pursue a gap. It’s not known if that’s schemed up by Roman and the coaching staff or how Jackson wants to sneak it, maybe as a way to protect himself?

RB Gus Edwards — A fourth-quarter fumble when the Ravens had a chance to salt the game away was punishing, even after being the bulldozer to score the first touchdown in the red zone.

CB Marcus Peters — A rough game from Peters who wasn’t playing his sharpest ball. I’m curious to see what the final ‘in-coverage’ numbers were, but two touchdowns were thrown with him in coverage, including the game winner.

WR Devin Duvernay — A rough drop in the game, a bad decision on the punt return and a kick return that went only to the 10-yard line all combined for a tough outing from traditionally one of the best returners in the game.

RB Kenyan Drake — He’s been up-and-down most of the season and today was down. Drake finished with two carries for two yards and a drop.

Brandon Stephens — He drew the tough task of defending Zay Jones on the two-point attempt. That stop wins the game and he just couldn’t get there in time.