Ravens vs. Jaguars: Open Thread

Update — 1:15 p.m.

The contest between the Ravens and Jaguars has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game will begin at 1:25 p.m. ET.

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are in Jacksonville, FL, today, taking on the post-bye week Jaguars (3-7).

The matchup could be a closer-than-expected bout, as the Jaguars enter this week completely healthy. All three practices this week, they had zero injuries to report. Meanwhile, the Ravens will be without a couple of their starters.

It’s a big opportunity for the Ravens today in hopes of separating themselves from the Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the AFC North for the division title. The Jaguars are, arguably, an inferior team and with the Bengals heading into a gauntlet over the next month, a win here keeps them chugging along and, if not creating separation, remaining the status quo of their lead. It won’t be easy though, and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said as much earlier this week.

“We talked about Carolina last week – the same exact conversation. This is a young team, they’ve lost a bunch of [games] by one [score], they have a bunch of physical players, a physical offensive line,” Harbaugh said. “...It’s going to be a very, very physical football game, much like the last game. We’re going to have to play our best to go down there and win. We’ve had a lot of struggles down in Jacksonville. We haven’t been at our best down there over the years. That’s not this team, but historically, maybe I’ve got some scars. So, we need to get ready to play our best football game.”

Harbaugh mentioned they haven’t performed their best in Jacksonville; the Ravens are 3-7 on the road against the Jaguars.

