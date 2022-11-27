Ravens vs. Jaguars inactives: Ronnie Stanley OUT, Gus Edwards ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

OT Ronnie Stanley

S Kyle Hamilton

RB Mike Davis

ILB Josh Bynes

TE Isaiah Likely

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB David Ojabo

Yesterday, the Ravens downgraded tight end Isaiah Likely from questionable to out, after being limited in Friday’s practice. There has been no word as to what assumedly occurred during the practice.

Many speculated this would be a possibility for fellow rookie tight end Charlie Kolar to debut, but he is also inactive for today’s match.

With Stanley out, expect offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to be rotated in at left tackle. However, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh stated he wouldn’t be the only one playing there as they may rotate in other players.

This leaves running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) all active for today’s game. The Ravens have won both games that Edwards has played in this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars