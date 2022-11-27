AFC North Preview, Week 12: Small margin for error

With seven weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, the battle for the AFC North crown is down two teams. Meanwhile, a respected quarterback will make his final start of the season for his team.

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 12 riding a four-game winning streak. Baltimore will travel to Jacksonville this week to face the Jaguars as 3.5-point road favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ravens are dealing with a number of injuries to key players this week, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton. Both Stanley (ankle) and Hamilton (knee) left Week 11’s game against the Carolina Panthers and have been absent from practice this week. Stanley has been ruled out for Sunday’s game while Hamilton was listed as questionable. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury but returned as a full participant for the remainder of the week and is expected to play against Jacksonville.

Free safety Marcus Williams (wrist) returned to from injured reserve to practice this week but is not expected to play in Week 12 after missing over a month of action. The veteran playmaker will return to a defense in much better shape than the one he left earlier this season.

Winners of five in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans as 2.5-point road favorites this Sunday, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati will be without star running back Joe Mixon this week after he suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Backup running back Samaje Perine is in line to receive most of the workload this week after scoring three touchdowns in Week 11. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable against the Titans after missing the previous three games with a hip injury. Quarterback Joe Burrow suggested that he expects his top target to play this Sunday.

The Bengals will be operating with a small margin for error for the remainder of the regular season if they hope to repeat as divisional champions.

Losers of their last two games, the Cleveland Browns will host the Tampa Bay Buccanneers on Sunday as 3.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will play his final game as the team’s starter this week before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension next week. Despite only winning three games, the veteran journeyman has filled in admirably for Cleveland during Watson’s absence.

“I signed up for this. I knew what I was getting myself into,” Brissett said. “I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy task. I didn’t sign up for easy. I wasn’t brought here for easy. And I knew I was the right person for it, and I still believe that I am.”

Cornerback Greg Newsome II was ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

On the heels of a divisional loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts as 2.5-point underdogs on Monday Night Football, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

A bleak reality has set in for the Steelers in what is looking to be the franchise’s first losing season under longtime Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh continues to trudge ahead with rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett at the helm, however.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and rookie running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) both missed practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of Monday’s game. Center Mason Cole (foot) returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday and is hoping to play against the Colts.