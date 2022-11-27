Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 12: 100-win threshhold

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

You know the drill. We pick the games and either brag about it or cower and hope you don’t see them. Well, up until this point, I’ve been bragging and I’m hanging onto the lead by one win still.

Standings

Kyle Barber: 102-61 Spencer Schultz: 101-63 Jake Louque: 100-66

The Baltimore Beatdown readers also start this week 3-0, putting you seven wins from 100-wins!

Beatdown Readers: 93-70

Consensus Picks

The later in the season the more we know about the teams, which leads to greater amounts of consensus picks. Today, we have a season-high of nine consensus picks.

Washington Commanders > Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens > Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos > Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins > Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers > Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs > Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers > New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles > Green Bay Packers

Lone Wolf Selections

Kyle Barber is taking the Las Vegas Raiders to defeat the Seattle Seahawks.

Jake Louque is riding with the Chicago Bears to defeat the New York Jets.

Let’s get down to business, Beatdown readers.

