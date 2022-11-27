Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 12: 100-win threshhold

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
You know the drill. We pick the games and either brag about it or cower and hope you don’t see them. Well, up until this point, I’ve been bragging and I’m hanging onto the lead by one win still.
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 102-61
- Spencer Schultz: 101-63
- Jake Louque: 100-66
The Baltimore Beatdown readers also start this week 3-0, putting you seven wins from 100-wins!
Beatdown Readers: 93-70
Consensus Picks
The later in the season the more we know about the teams, which leads to greater amounts of consensus picks. Today, we have a season-high of nine consensus picks.
Washington Commanders > Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens > Jacksonville Jaguars
Denver Broncos > Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins > Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers > Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs > Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers > New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles > Green Bay Packers
Lone Wolf Selections
Kyle Barber is taking the Las Vegas Raiders to defeat the Seattle Seahawks.
Jake Louque is riding with the Chicago Bears to defeat the New York Jets.
Let’s get down to business, Beatdown readers.
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
60%
Buccaneers
-
40%
Browns
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
9%
Bengals
-
90%
Titans
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
10%
Texans
-
90%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
100%
Ravens
-
0%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
36%
Bears
-
63%
Jets
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Falcons
-
58%
Commanders
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
27%
Broncos
-
72%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Chargers
-
27%
Cardinals
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Raiders
-
83%
Seahawks
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Rams
-
83%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
8%
Saints
-
91%
49ers
Poll
Who will win?
-
36%
Packers
-
63%
Eagles
Loading comments...