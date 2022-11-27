Ravens vs. Jaguars: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The Ravens have a tougher-than-you’d-expect battle scheduled for today as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they’ve struggled to face on the road. The Jaguars are also coming off their bye week and have zero injuries, a wild stat this late in the season.

Baltimore Ravens (3-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Broadcast

Channel: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst)

Coverage Map: YELLOW

Radio

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -190 / Jaguars +160

Game odds can be found via DraftKings Sportsbook.