Previewing the Ravens vs. Jaguars Week 12 showdown

After vanquishing one big cat, the Ravens head to face another as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 7-3

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-7

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -3.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190 / Jaguars +160

If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 3-2

Panthers: 2-3

Matchup History

Jacksonville Jaguars lead 12-10

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

With left tackle Ronnie Stanley ruled out for Sunday’s game, there will be a challenge filling in for him. Many presume offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will get the nod, but Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said expect to see multiple guys there.

“[Mekari] won’t be the only one playing; we’re going to be working guys in and all those kinds of things,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will also, assumedly, be without safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s been a dynamo for the defense in recent weeks. With him out, the Ravens will be rotating in the likes of defensive backs Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and Damarion “Pepe” Williams.

A big factor in Sunday’s game could come from regaining running back Gus Edwards, who hasn’t played since Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dealing with a hamstring injury. Harbaugh was hopeful he’d play against the Panthers last week but he ultimately couldn’t go. Harbaugh’s optimistic he’ll play against the Jaguars.

“I’m optimistic again this week, like I was last week,” Harbaugh said. “So, we’ll just have to see, but I feel good about it. I’m going to use a cliché on this one: I’m going to say that I’m hopeful that he’ll make it.”

Edwards was a big factor in defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since 2020.

The past two weeks the Ravens have faced backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Baker Mayfield, which could have lent as to the defensive success. On Sunday, they’ll be tasked with defending the young up-and-comer Trevor Lawrence, who was given high props from Harbaugh.

“Then of course, Trevor Lawrence. He has the big arm, but he can also run,” Harbaugh said. “The guy is huge, and he’s fast, and he’s a straight-line runner and he doesn’t like to slide. So, we have to take care of all those guys.”

Game Facts (Courtesy of Yahoo!)

Jacksonville won the first eight meetings between these franchises and Baltimore won the next six. Since then, they’ve alternated wins, with Baltimore most recently getting a 40-14 win in Week 15, 2020.

Jacksonville is coming off a bye after losing to the Chiefs, 27-17. The Jaguars went 2-2 in their first four games, averaging 26.3 points, but are 1-5 in their last six, averaging just 18.5 points.

Baltimore has returned just nine kickoffs this season, fewest in the league, but their avearage starting position of 27.1-yard line is second best in the NFL (Carolina, 27.2). Jacksonville has held opponents to average starting position of the 24.0-yard line on kickoffs, fifth-best in the league.