Ravens practice updates: Demarcus Robinson returns, Ronnie Stanley ruled out

The Ravens officially released their injury report and designation list.

With Ronnie Stanley out, the Ravens are expected to roll with versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari at left tackle. But, curiously, Head Coach John Harbaugh stated Mekari isn’t going to be the only one.

“He won’t be the only one playing; we’re going to be working guys in and all those kinds of things,” Harbaugh said.

The other option for left tackle could be rookie Daniel Faalele, who played fourth-string left tackle and battled admirably during a two-week stretch against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Notably, Lamar Jackson was not given an injury designation, meaning any and all worries may be put to rest.

The Ravens’ final practice before heading to Jacksonville, Florida is underway and media availability for the practice has ended. Here are the updates.

Returned

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was at practice today. He did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a hip injury.

Absences

LT R. Stanley

OLB J. Pierre-Paul*

CB J. Armour-Davis

S K. Hamilton

CB M. Peters

Pierre-Paul’s absence is an assumed vet day off. He traditionally does not practice on Friday’s due to rest.

This also could be a vet day for Marcus Peters but it’s unclear. He was absent the media available portion of practice on Wednesday but was not listed on the injury report for either Wednesday or Thursday.

With both Stanley and Hamilton not practicing all week, it’s safe to assume the Ravens will be without both on Sunday.

Running back Gus Edwards practiced in full on Thursday and was at practice today. The Ravens are hoping he’s ready for Sunday, per head coach John Harbaugh on Monday.

This article will update upon the release of today’s injury report.