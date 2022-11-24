Thanksgiving Open Thread, Picks

Happy Thanksgiving!

Here’s an open thread to enjoy some football over!

Current Standings

Kyle Barber 100-61 Spencer Schultz: 98-63 Jake Louque, Frank Platko: 97-66

Beatdown Readers: 90-70

Got some consensus picks for todayk, with everybody taking the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings over the New York Giants and New England Patriots, respectively.

Odds

Spread: Cowboys -10

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -435/ Giants +350

Odds

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Over/Under: 42.5

|Moneyline: Vikings -135 / Patriots +135

