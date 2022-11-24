Thanksgiving Open Thread, Picks

Happy Thanksgiving!
Here’s an open thread to enjoy some football over!
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber 100-61
- Spencer Schultz: 98-63
- Jake Louque, Frank Platko: 97-66
Beatdown Readers: 90-70
Got some consensus picks for todayk, with everybody taking the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings over the New York Giants and New England Patriots, respectively.
Odds
Spread: Cowboys -10
Over/Under: 45.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -435/ Giants +350
Odds
Spread: Vikings -2.5
Over/Under: 42.5
|Moneyline: Vikings -135 / Patriots +135
