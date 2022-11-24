The Money Downs Week 11: Ravens defense shuts down Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens defense has continued to dominate on third down. Baltimore now ranks 2nd in the league defensively, allowing only 32.8% of their third down attempts to be converted. The Ravens have been on fire as of late. No opponent has converted 50% of their third down attempts since Baltimore’s Week 2 collapse against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens succeeded on first and second down Sunday, forcing Carolina into third and six or longer on 11 of their 14 attempts. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald used a variety of pressure looks, often mixing zone or match man concepts to allow defensive backs to trigger and break on the ball. The Ravens defensive front harassed Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield regularly, producing six pressures, two sacks and batting an interception to seal the game. The Panthers only converted on third down once through the air, when Mayfield found receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 24 yard gain in the third quarter.

Now, to the film room. . .