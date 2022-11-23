Ravens practice attendance 11/23: Lamar Jackson absent, Marcus Williams returns

After exiting the media available portion of practice, here are the following updates.

Two players returned to practice today. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who missed last week due to a hamstring injury returned. On Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh stated he was “hopefully back this week.”

The Ravens designated safety Marcus Williams to return from injured reserve after he dislocated his wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and was placed on IR back in October. The Ravens now have a 21-day window to bring him to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Ravens S Marcus Williams’ has returned to practice pic.twitter.com/ZkIAfjLx4x — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 23, 2022

Gus Edwards, who did not play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, was at practice today.

Ravens Absent from Media Available Portion of Practice

QB Lamar Jackson

TE Mark Andrews

OL Kevin Zeitler

OT Ronnie Stanley

OLB Justin Houston

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

S Kyle Hamilton

CB Marcus Peters

DE Calais Campbell

This article will update with any news regarding today’s practice information.