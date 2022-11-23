 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens practice attendance 11/23: Lamar Jackson absent, Marcus Williams returns

Reporting on media available portion of practice

By Kyle P Barber Updated
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

After exiting the media available portion of practice, here are the following updates.

Two players returned to practice today. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who missed last week due to a hamstring injury returned. On Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh stated he was “hopefully back this week.”

The Ravens designated safety Marcus Williams to return from injured reserve after he dislocated his wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and was placed on IR back in October. The Ravens now have a 21-day window to bring him to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Gus Edwards, who did not play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, was at practice today.

Ravens Absent from Media Available Portion of Practice

  • QB Lamar Jackson
  • TE Mark Andrews
  • OL Kevin Zeitler
  • OT Ronnie Stanley
  • OLB Justin Houston
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • S Kyle Hamilton
  • CB Marcus Peters
  • DE Calais Campbell

This article will update with any news regarding today’s practice information.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...