Ravens Reacts Survey: How many games will the Ravens win? Is it enough to win the AFC North?

The Ravens fanbase has been riding high this past month as they hold onto a four-game win streak and their cupcake schedule has them facing the Jacksonville Jaguars,, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, all 3-7 teams, over the next three weeks. Things are trending up, and after positive news regarding left tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, we want to ask Ravens fans to gauge how they see the rest of the season panning out.

First, are you confident the Ravens are headed in the right direction? For all the success, they did have some struggle against the Panthers. But, the Panthers do have some talent on defense that can make life hard. After all, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered two first-round picks for Brian Burns, who made things difficult for the Ravens on Sunday.

Two, how many games will the Ravens win this season? They’re up to seven. If they win out, it’ll be 14. They have four division games remaining, with three on the road. Can they prove their worth in the top-heavy AFC?

Three, will the Ravens win the AFC North? Their schedule, combined with the challenging schedule of the Cincinnati Bengals, could play out in the Ravens being kings of the North before their Week 18 clash. But, can the Ravens do it? Also, the Bengals are starting to sort things out and they’ll only improve with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s return.