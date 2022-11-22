Ravens Week 11 Snap Count Analysis

The Ravens secured their seventh win of the season with a 13-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 11. Baltimore’s defense suffocated the Panthers run game and forced a trio of fourth quarter takeaways. The Ravens offense, however, struggled for much of the contest and finished with 4.7 yards per play.

Offensive lineman Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses lined-up for all 69 offensive snaps. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited the game after 47 snaps (68%) due to an ankle injury. Patrick Mekari replaced Stanley for the final 22 plays. The blocking unit surrendered 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Mark Andrews returned from a shoulder injury to play 64 snaps (93%), catching six passes for 64 yards. Fullback Patrick Ricard was called upon for 38 snaps (55%). Backup tight ends Josh Oliver and Isaiah Likely saw 23 and 22 snaps, respectively, yet combined for only three receiving yards. And blocking tight end Nick Boyle earned three offensive snaps.

At wide receiver, Devin Duvernay outsnapped Demarcus Robinson 58 to 54. Robinson had a career day, catching all nine targets for 128 yards, while Duvernay managed just seven yards from scrimmage. James Proche served as the third wide receiver with 17 reception-less snaps (25%). Tylan Wallace saw two offensive snaps.

Leading the backfield with 35 snaps (51%), Kenyan Drake posted 53 scrimmage yards. Justice Hill produced 38 yards on 10 touches and 28 snaps (41%). And Mike Davis contributed one snap to the effort. Baltimore averaged 3.8 yards per carry against Carolina.

On defense, both inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith played all 57 snaps. Queen has an excellent game with nine solo tackles and a half sack. Smith posted six solo tackles and a full sack. Linebacker Malik Harrison chipped-in four defensive snaps.

The starting safety tandem of Chuck Clark and Geno Stone also played every defensive snap. combining for six tackles. Rookie Kyle Hamilton made a tackle for loss and quarterback hit before exiting the game after 21 snaps (37%) due to a knee issue.

Marlon Humphrey continued his superb season with and interception and fumble recovery during his 57 snap outing. Marcus Peters also fared well, forcing a fumble and collecting four solo tackles on 56 snaps. Brandon Stephens played 26 snaps (46%) as the third cornerback. Rookie Pepe Williams was not utilized on defense in Week 11.

Tyus Bowser led the edge defenders with 41 snaps (72%). Jason Pierre-Paul was next with 33 snaps (58%) and made a significant impact with a sack, pass deflection and interception. Justin Houston managed a half sack during his 25 snap (44%) opportunity. Odafe Oweh experienced a reduction in snaps to 23 (40%) and was credited for a quarterback hit.

Per usual, Calais Campbell anchored the defensive line with 36 snaps (63%) and collected another sack. Three-technique Justin Madubuike played 33 snaps (58%) and nose tackle Travis Jones played 17 snaps (30%). Rotational down lineman Brent Urban contributed 14 snaps (25%) and Broderick Washington deflected a pass during his 13 snap performance.

Currently tied for the second best record in the AFC, Baltimore is well positioned for the postseason. The defense has rounded into the dominant form expected of the talented unit before the season began. However, the offense has often struggled since top receiver Rashod Bateman was lost for the season. The Ravens must improve their passing output in preparation for the playoff gauntlet.