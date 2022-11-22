Ravens News 11/22: Shut Down Coverage and more

“It’s crazy [to have] two future Hall of Fame cornerbacks on one team, shutting down both sides of the field,” Jackson said after the game. “I feel like that gives our defense a boost at all phases. Those guys are playing out of their minds right now.” Sunday was a prime example of what the Ravens can look like with Humphrey and Peters healthy and playing at a high level. Peters totaled five tackles, while Humphrey had two tackles, a quarterback hit, a fumble recovery and tied his career high with his third interception of the season. When Humphrey was the nearest defender, he didn’t allow a reception on two targets in 31 coverage snaps, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. With solid play from Peters and Humphrey mixed with consistent pressure by the defensive line, the Ravens sacked Mayfield four times and held him to a 54.6 passer rating. Panthers star wide receiver DJ Moore (Maryland) had just three catches for 24 yards. “[Peters] is a competitor,” Campbell said. “Seeing him out there makes me want to give it my all.” On Friday, coach John Harbaugh said it’s hard to play at full speed after an ACL injury. After Sunday’s performance, it seems Peters is getting back to his old self. “To me, it says a lot about who he is just as a football player and a person,” Harbaugh said. “I told him just last week [that] I feel like he’s back. He’s moving well and ready to roll.”

Twelve Ravens Thoughts following Week 11 win over Carolina - Luke Jones

Over the first three weeks of 2022, this passing game ranked first in DVOA and fourth in expected points added per dropback. Since then, the Ravens rank 27th in both passing DVOA and dropback EPA. Divide the blame however you’d like, but the Ravens simply must improve through the air. After throwing 10 touchdowns over the first three games, Lamar Jackson has six while averaging 6.1 yards per pass attempt over the last seven games. There wasn’t much there Sunday — a couple were dropped — but his passing rhythm beyond the second half of the Tampa Bay game hasn’t been there. DeMarcus Robinson has emerged as the default No. 1 wide receiver, and his career-high nine catches produced 42 yards after the catch, six first downs, and three explosive plays, per PFF. Baltimore didn’t do enough to address wide receiver, but his late-summer addition was still a good one. Tyus Bowser opened the second half with a hurry of Baker Mayfield, a tackle for no gain, and tight coverage of Ian Thomas to force an incompletion and three-and-out. The versatile Bowser played 41 snaps to lead all Baltimore outside linebackers in that department.

In a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, the Ravens allowed season lows in points (3), total yards (205), yards-per-play average (3.8), and rushing yards (36), while recording three takeaways —two interceptions and one fumble recovery — to go along with four sacks. Baltimore has held opponents scoreless in the first half an NFL-high 29 times since 2008. In such games under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 28-1, including victories in 22 straight games. In the first halves this season, Baltimore has held opponents under 14 points in all 10 games, under 10 points in five games and under 7 points in three games. The Ravens’ 7.3 points allowed per first half this season is the NFL’s best mark.

LB PATRICK QUEEN, BALTIMORE RAVENS PFF grade: 90.6 An underrated storyline for the Baltimore Ravens this season has been Queen’s performance since Week 5, with a 75.0-plus PFF grade in all but one game over that stretch. Week 11 was his highest-graded showing of the season so far, particularly in the ground game. Queen made six tackles against the run, with all six resulting in a defensive stop.

Coaches Want to Get Devin Duvernay the Ball More In the two games since Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the rest of the season, wide receiver Devin Duvernay has had just two targets and one carry. It’s been a surprise considering the expectation was that Duvernay, who got off to a hot start this season, would step into the leading wide receiver role. Instead, Demarcus Robinson has led Ravens receivers in targets the past two games with four against the Saints and nine versus the Panthers. Robinson made the most of it Sunday, catching all nine targets for 128 yards. Still, Baltimore wants to get Duvernay the ball more. Harbaugh said there were six to eight run-option reads where Duvernay could have gotten the ball, but didn’t and “numerous passes where it just didn’t come his way.” “We’ve got to say to ourselves, as coaches, ‘We need him [Duvernay] involved. We need to find a way to get him the ball,’” Harbaugh said. “So, we understand it. It doesn’t always go to a guy even when you call it towards a guy, but by the same token, we’ve got to keep chasing that, because we want the ball in his hands.”