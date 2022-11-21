49ers vs. Cardinals MNF: Open Thread, Picks

A clash between the NFC West on primetime tonight as the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

This has been quickly judged as a one-sided affair as the Cardinals will be without their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. However, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active.

The odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight are rather reflective of Murray’s absence and the 49ers’ recent improvements as they enter on a two-game winning streak.

Odds

Spread: 49ers -10

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -435/ Cardinals +350

Picks

It’s a consensus pick kind of night with the Beatdown staff taking the 49ers to win this matchup.

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 99-61 Spencer Schultz: 97-63 Jake Louque, Frank Platko: 96-66

After a few dominant weeks that pulled the Beatdown readers into contention, an ugly 6-6 Sunday has them one game from breaking 90.

Beatdown Readers: 89-70

Make sure to pick the right one for tonight’s contest and get that 90.