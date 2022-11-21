49ers vs. Cardinals MNF: Open Thread, Picks

A clash between the NFC West on primetime tonight as the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
This has been quickly judged as a one-sided affair as the Cardinals will be without their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. However, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active.
Inactives vs. 49ers pic.twitter.com/6w0uWFYul5— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2022
The odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight are rather reflective of Murray’s absence and the 49ers’ recent improvements as they enter on a two-game winning streak.
Odds
Spread: 49ers -10
Over/Under: 43
Moneyline: 49ers -435/ Cardinals +350
Picks
It’s a consensus pick kind of night with the Beatdown staff taking the 49ers to win this matchup.
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber: 99-61
- Spencer Schultz: 97-63
- Jake Louque, Frank Platko: 96-66
After a few dominant weeks that pulled the Beatdown readers into contention, an ugly 6-6 Sunday has them one game from breaking 90.
Beatdown Readers: 89-70
Make sure to pick the right one for tonight’s contest and get that 90.
