What are the odds? Ravens are mild favorites over Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) head to warmer lands this Sunday as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7), who are coming off their bye week.

After a disappointing, sluggish game from the Ravens offensively, no one could fault the oddsmakers at DraftKings sportsbook for making this game a bit tighter. Add in the Jaguars are at home and gained extra time to prepare against the Ravens, and one could ascertain an argument for a three-points or less kind of line. Taking note of the Ravens’ measly 3-7 record in away games against the Jaguars and you start to get the feeling that this is a cumbersome game for the Ravens, but the oddsmakers won’t go quite as far.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Though the litany of reasons above suggest otherwise, I think the Ravens will cover the spread. They expect to have running back Gus Edwards back, and young quarterbacks have fits against the Ravens in their first meeting. I expect no difference with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be going against a takeaway-generating, sack-feasting squad.

