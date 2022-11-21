Ravens vs. Panthers: Play of the Game

With just 16 combined points between both teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 11 was a defensive slugfest. Fortunately for the Ravens, they emerged on the winning end of it, using a 10-0 fourth quarter advantage to pull away.

The Ravens’ defense played dominant football and the offense managed to capitalize off of it late in the game. While there wasn’t a ton of offensive highlights to go around, there’s still a fare share of key moments to revisit from Sunday afternoon.

Check out some of the top plays below and vote for your “play of the game” from yesterday’s action!

Demarcus Robinson 31-yard catch: It took quite awhile for a splash play to go the Ravens way in this game. However, with just under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Demarcus Robinson provided it. Isolated on the right side of the field, Robinson snagged a slant pass and got loose up field for a gain of 31 yards. Robinson was caught from behind, otherwise he may have scored a touchdown. Either way, this put the Ravens in easy field goal range just before halftime, which resulted in much-needed points.

Marcus Peters forced fumble: Two plays after Justin Tucker’s 32-yard field goal putting the Ravens up 6-3, Marcus Peters quickly flipped the field back in Baltimore’s favor. Shi Smith managed to make a contested catch with Peters in coverage, but the veteran cornerback did not let him get far after. Peters ripped the ball loose from Smith’s control and the fumble was recovered by Marlon Humphrey. Originally, the referees ruled Smith down by contact before the play was reversed after review.

Lamar Jackson one-yard rushing touchdown: Following the takeaway from Peters, Kenyan Drake ripped off a 29-yard run that put the Ravens right at the one yard line. Two plays later, Lamar Jackson scored the Ravens’ first and only touchdown of the game. Jackson broke to the right and broke the goal line before the Panthers’ defender could bring him down. This was only Jackson’s third rushing score of the season and his first since Week 3, and it came at a timely moment.

Marlon Humphrey interception: Any potential late-game comeback by the Panthers was thwarted on this play, where Marlon Humphrey corralled his third interception of the season. With Mayfield on the move, he lofted a pass in the direction of Smith, which Humphrey read to perfection. He broke on the route and snagged the pass from underneath the receiver and promptly celebrated enthusiastically.

Jason Pierre-Paul interception: Although the game was already out of reach, that didn’t stop the Ravens from adding insult to injury defensively with a third forced turnover in the fourth quarter. Broderick Washington deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage and it floated in the direction of Jason Pierre-Paul, who made the heads-up play to scoop up the ball before it hit the ground.