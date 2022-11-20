Ravens vs. Panthers inactives: Gus Edwards INACTIVE, Mark Andrews ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

RB Gus Edwaerds

LB Josh Bynes

OL Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB David Ojabo

News last night informed fans tight end Mark Andrews would go today after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee/shoulder injury designation. However, he did practice in full on Friday. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Andrews doesn’t have any restrictions regarding his snap count or anything.

After being uncertain of Edwards’ status throughout the week, the Ravens are opting to keep him on the sideline for another week. With running back Kenyan Drake stepping up in recent weeks, it gives confidence to his production that the Ravens don’t feel the need to rush him back.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has repeated it’ll be awhile before both rookies Charlie Kolar and outside linebacker David Ojabo will see action, citing their absences from training camp and getting up to speed. They’re both inactive for this game and it’s a question when they’ll see the field in 2022.

Carolina Panthers