Ravens vs. Panthers: Open Thread

The Ravens finally kick off in their home stadium after a month away as they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Pre-Game Reads

The inactives has been released for today’s game and fans will have to wait to see both tight end Charlie Kolar and outside linebacker David Ojabo. Many have been hoping to see Ojabo be added to an already fierce pass rush but Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has been a bit hesitant to say when and if he’ll play this season.

“He’s looking better and better out there, but again – and I put him in the same category with Charlie [Kolar] – they had nothing really stacked up until like two weeks ago. So, they both look really good. I think they could both play, and if we have an opportunity to put them out there, we will.”

Homage Ravens Starter Jacket $145 Inspired by the classic designs of the 80s/90s, HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jackets are built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential custom interior patch. $145 at HOMAGE

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!