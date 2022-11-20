Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 11: Fierce Competition

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Another week of Pick ‘Em. You know the drill. I can give you a glorious epic of an intro or we can get to the standings and everything else.

And by the way, I finally tallied the numbers which was a tedious hassle because things weren’t appropriately loading.

Standings

Kyle Barber: 90-58 Spencer Schultz: 88-60 Frank Platko: 88-62 Jake Louque: 87-63 Dustin Cox: 86-64 Beatdown Readers: 83-64 Vasilis Lericos: 80-56

That’s right, Baltimore Beatdown readers, you’ve officially cracked into the rankings after the horrid beginning of the season. Now, it’s about placing top 5 or better! With that in mind, you must keep voting! But before that, let’s talk picks.

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Selections

Jake Louque believes in the Detroit Lions to take down the New York Giants on the road.

Kyle Barber thinks the New York Jets have what it takes to defeat the Patriots.

Kyle Barber is triple-dipping on the lone wolf picks (hit on Thursday) by taking the Cardinals over the 49ers.

Now, it’s your turn.

