Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 11: Fierce Competition

Another week of Pick ‘Em. You know the drill. I can give you a glorious epic of an intro or we can get to the standings and everything else.
And by the way, I finally tallied the numbers which was a tedious hassle because things weren’t appropriately loading.
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 90-58
- Spencer Schultz: 88-60
- Frank Platko: 88-62
- Jake Louque: 87-63
- Dustin Cox: 86-64
- Beatdown Readers: 83-64
- Vasilis Lericos: 80-56
That’s right, Baltimore Beatdown readers, you’ve officially cracked into the rankings after the horrid beginning of the season. Now, it’s about placing top 5 or better! With that in mind, you must keep voting! But before that, let’s talk picks.
Consensus Picks
- Baltimore Ravens > Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills > Cleveland Browns
- Philadelphia Eagles > Indianapolis Colts
- Washington Commanders > Houston Texans
- Cincinnati Bengals > Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs > Los Angeles Chargers
Lone Wolf Selections
- Jake Louque believes in the Detroit Lions to take down the New York Giants on the road.
- Kyle Barber thinks the New York Jets have what it takes to defeat the Patriots.
- Kyle Barber is triple-dipping on the lone wolf picks (hit on Thursday) by taking the Cardinals over the 49ers.
Now, it’s your turn.
Poll
Who will win?
-
100%
Ravens
-
0%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win?
-
65%
Bears
-
34%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win?
-
9%
Browns
-
90%
Bills
Poll
Who will win?
-
75%
Eagles
-
25%
Colts
Poll
Who will win?
-
55%
Jets
-
44%
Patriots
Poll
Who will win?
-
41%
Rams
-
58%
Saints
Poll
Who will win?
-
30%
Lions
-
70%
Giants
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Commanders
-
19%
Texans
Poll
Who will win?
-
23%
Raiders
-
76%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win?
-
22%
Cowboys
-
77%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win?
-
66%
Bengals
-
33%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win?
-
83%
Chiefs
-
16%
Chargers
