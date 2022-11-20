 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 11: Fierce Competition

Ever narrowing closer

By Kyle P Barber
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Another week of Pick ‘Em. You know the drill. I can give you a glorious epic of an intro or we can get to the standings and everything else.

And by the way, I finally tallied the numbers which was a tedious hassle because things weren’t appropriately loading.

Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 90-58
  2. Spencer Schultz: 88-60
  3. Frank Platko: 88-62
  4. Jake Louque: 87-63
  5. Dustin Cox: 86-64
  6. Beatdown Readers: 83-64
  7. Vasilis Lericos: 80-56

That’s right, Baltimore Beatdown readers, you’ve officially cracked into the rankings after the horrid beginning of the season. Now, it’s about placing top 5 or better! With that in mind, you must keep voting! But before that, let’s talk picks.

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Selections

  • Jake Louque believes in the Detroit Lions to take down the New York Giants on the road.
  • Kyle Barber thinks the New York Jets have what it takes to defeat the Patriots.
  • Kyle Barber is triple-dipping on the lone wolf picks (hit on Thursday) by taking the Cardinals over the 49ers.

Now, it’s your turn.

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 100%
    Ravens
    (38 votes)
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
38 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 65%
    Bears
    (21 votes)
  • 34%
    Falcons
    (11 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 9%
    Browns
    (3 votes)
  • 90%
    Bills
    (29 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 75%
    Eagles
    (24 votes)
  • 25%
    Colts
    (8 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 55%
    Jets
    (19 votes)
  • 44%
    Patriots
    (15 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 41%
    Rams
    (13 votes)
  • 58%
    Saints
    (18 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 30%
    Lions
    (9 votes)
  • 70%
    Giants
    (21 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Commanders
    (25 votes)
  • 19%
    Texans
    (6 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 23%
    Raiders
    (7 votes)
  • 76%
    Broncos
    (23 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 22%
    Cowboys
    (7 votes)
  • 77%
    Vikings
    (24 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 66%
    Bengals
    (20 votes)
  • 33%
    Steelers
    (10 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 83%
    Chiefs
    (25 votes)
  • 16%
    Chargers
    (5 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...