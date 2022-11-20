Ravens vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Nearly a month after their last home game, the Ravens are back at The Bank and hosting the Carolina Panthers.

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Broadcast

Channel: WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore), WPMT/Ch. 43 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 12 (Maryland-Eastern Shorte).

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Coverage Map: Teal

Radio

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens -13

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens -660 / Panthers +490

Game odds can be found via DraftKings Sportsbook.