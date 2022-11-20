Ravens vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Nearly a month after their last home game, the Ravens are back at The Bank and hosting the Carolina Panthers.
Baltimore Ravens (3-3) @ Cleveland Browns (2-4)
Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Broadcast
Channel: WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore), WPMT/Ch. 43 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 12 (Maryland-Eastern Shorte).
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)
Coverage Map: Teal
Radio
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Gambling
Spread: Ravens -13
Over/Under: 41.5
Moneyline: Ravens -660 / Panthers +490
Game odds can be found via DraftKings Sportsbook.
