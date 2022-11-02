Ravens Reacts Survey: Grade the Ravens’ trade for LB Roquan Smith

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It was a wild NFL trade deadline, with a historic 10 (!) trades made. Among them was the Ravens’ trade with the Chicago Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith.

Ravens Get

LB Roquan Smith

Bears take on $4.8 million of Smith’s remaining salary

Bears Get

Ravens’ second-round pick

Ravens’ fifth-round pick

LB A.J. Klein

The trade was praised as a win-win in the media, as Smith wasn’t planning to re-sign with the Bears and the Ravens needed a linebacker of Smith’s caliber to help solidify their defensive unit.

