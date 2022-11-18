Ravens injury report and game status vs. Panthers

The injury report for the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers for Friday has been released, which includes the game status for players listed. For the Ravens, it’s a relatively quiet list, but two big-name stars are the ones in question.

Baltimore Ravens

Doubtful

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip)

Questionable

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder)

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness)

Of course, there’s going to be panic or mild worry when Lamar Jackson misses the final practice before the game, but according to Head Coach John Harbaugh, it’s an illness and there’s nothing to worry about.

“Yes, he had an illness, so he couldn’t go. He’ll be fine for Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “Oh yes. He tried to get to practice, but was just too sick.”

However, regarding Andrews and Edwards, there’s no confirmation of whether or not they’ll play until Sunday.

“We’ll wait until Sunday to say for sure, but Mark [Andrews] was out there. [He] took quite a few reps, and Gus [Edwards] was out there limited,” Harbaugh said. “Of course, I was planning on those guys being back, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself yet.”

Carolina Panthers

OUT

S Juston Burris (concussion)

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf)

QB P.J. Walker (ankle)

Doubtful

DB Myles Hartsfield (ankle)

Questionable