Titans vs. Packers TNF: Open Thread, Picks

The first game of Week 11 has arrived and it’s an interconference matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

The Titans (6-3) stride in off a 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers bested the Dallas Cowboys in a 31-28 overtime victory.

Some game facts, courtesy of Yahoo! Sports App.

In their last two home games against the Titans, the Packers have scored a combined 95 points while allowing just 21. The +74 point differential is the most over a span of two home games by Green Bay against a single opponent since outscoring the Falcons, 79-3, in the 1966 and 1968 seasons.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson notched the first three touchdown catches of his career in the win over Dallas, becoming the first Packer to have his first three career receiving TDs come all in the same game since Hall-of-Famer James Lofton in 1978.

Tennessee has allowed 20 or fewer points and 200 or fewer rushing yards in each of its last six games, the longest such streak in franchise history. The last NFL team with such a streak within a single season was the 49ers in 2011 (8 straight).

The picks are in from the Beatdown gang tonight, and yours truly is the lone wolf, going with the underdog Titans.

I currently don’t have the W/L records due to some technical difficulties for Beatdown contributors OR the Readers. I hope to get that squared away by Sunday.

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Packers -3.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Packers -170 / Titans +145