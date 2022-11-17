Ravens News 11/17: Defining Stats and more

Elite blocking The Ravens rank second in ESPN’s pass-block win rate (70%), which measures how often players can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer, and first in ESPN’s run-block win rate (76%), which measures how often players “win” their block, or blocks, on designed running plays. They finished 10th and fifth, respectively, last year. Morgan Moses is sixth among tackles in pass-block win rate (94%), and Ronnie Stanley is sixth in run-block win rate (80%). Kevin Zeitler is sixth among guards (95%) in pass-block win rate, while Ben Powers is ninth in run-block win rate (76%). Center Tyler Linderbaum is first in run-block win rate at the position (76%). Going heavy From 2019 to 2021, offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s first three seasons in Baltimore, the Ravens primarily lined up in “11″ personnel (one back, one tight end and three wide receivers). Only three offenses in that span used the grouping less often than the Ravens (44.6%), but the package was still the team’s default, just as it was for teams across the NFL. This year, the Ravens have split from the pack, lining up in 11 personnel on just 12.2% of their plays, by far the lowest rate in the NFL. Only five other teams have used 11 personnel on less than half of their plays. The Atlanta Falcons, whose offense most closely aligns with the Ravens’ tendencies, line up with the grouping on 30.6% of their plays. The Ravens’ two most relied-upon personnel packages this year are 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end and two wide receivers) and 22 personnel (two backs, two tight ends and one wide receiver), both of which feature fullback Patrick Ricard.

5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens 2022 stats: 1,768 passing yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.1 QBR (635 rushing yards, 2 TDs) Current odds: +1200 Injuries to Baltimore’s skill players have caused Jackson’s passing numbers to dip since Week 7. He fell to second in rushing among QBs after Bears quarterback Justin Fields ended Week 10 with 749 yards. But Jackson’s 7.4 yards per rush is tops in the league. In the middle of a contract year, Jackson has the Ravens atop the AFC North with a 6-3 record. While his passing numbers — he ranks 21st in passing yards and 18th in yards per attempt (6.9) — are nowhere near where they need to be for him to capture another MVP title, the Baltimore quarterback continues to prove his value to an organization that runs its entire offense through him.

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11 - Sam Monson

3. BALTIMORE RAVENS (UP 1) Projected Week 11 Starters: LT Ronnie Stanley LG Ben Powers C Tyler Linderbaum RG Kevin Zeitler RT Morgan Moses Ronnie Stanley is the highest-graded pass-protector in the league since returning to the starting lineup. He makes a huge difference to this offensive line. Baltimore now has the best PFF pass-blocking grade in the league as a unit. Upcoming Opponent: Carolina Panthers Carolina’s defense has been average against both the run and pass, but they are streaky and capable of dominant individual games. Derrick Brown against Ben Powers in the middle could be a major mismatch.

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens - Will Bryan

Offensive line play As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 74.1 (according to PFF), ranking sixth in the NFL. Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed five sacks, tied for first in the league with Dallas over that stretch. Ikem Ekwonu has played every snap at left tackle so far. Since snap counts were kept in 2007, Ekwonu is just the second Panthers rookie (Cam Newton, 2011) to play every offensive snap through the first 10 games of a season. Since becoming a starter in Week 7, Bradley Bozeman has a PFF run blocking grade of 75.5, third-best among qualified centers in that stretch. Austin Corbett has a PFF pass blocking efficiency of 98.8, tied for third-best among qualified guards in the NFL. He has not allowed a sack and only given up eight pressures this season. Brown up the middle Derrick Brown has been putting together a career season. He currently has 48 tackles, ranking third in the NFL among defensive tackles. Brown has six passes defended, leading all Panthers players and tied for the most in the NFL by defensive linemen. Burns adds to sack total Through 10 games, Brian Burns has 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 45 total tackles. He ranks fifth in the league in TFLs and 10th in sacks. Only Haason Reddick (2021) has ever had that many sacks, TFLs and total tackles through Week 10 in Panthers history.