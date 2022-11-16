Practice attendance report: Gus Edwards returns, Mark Andrews absent

The first official practice for the Ravens conducted on Wednesday as the team returned from their bye week. Prior to today’s practice, the Ravens final injury report was their game status against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, where tight end Mark Andrews (Knee/shoulder), running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (Lisfranc) were inactive for the contest.

During the game, the Ravens also saw veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and recently promoted wide receiver DeSean Jackson leave the game.

During the media available portion of practice, both Edwards and Pierre-Paul were in attendance.

RB Gus Edwards back at practice pic.twitter.com/iDLGl3SL7O — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 16, 2022

The absences for today’s practice include

WR D. Jackson (hamstring)

TE M. Andrews (knee/shoulder)

OT R. Stanley*

OLB J. Houston*

CB J. Armour-Davis

CB M. Peters*

DE C. Campbell*

For those with an asterisk, it’s assumed they had a veteran/rest day.

This article will update upon the release of today’s injury report.